A Nigerian woman residing in the US has advised single folks who are marriage hopefuls that early prayer is key to having a good spouse

Larmmy Ogidan-Odeseye, a mother of three, buttressed her argument with her life story of how she began praying towards marriage as a student

The senior software analyst warned marriage hopefuls against belittling the power of prayer over the sentiments of some sections of netizens

Larmmy Ogidan-Odeseye, a married mother of three, has advised marriage hopefuls on the need to start now in praying for their future spouses.

The senior software analyst and philanthropist popularly known as Chelsea Godmother stated in series of tweets she made on Tuesday, May 17.

She advised single folks looking to get married to start praying early. Photo Credit: @larmmy

Source: Twitter

Larmmy says prayer is powerful

Larmmy's statements on marriage may not be unconnected to the recent viral video of single ladies asking God to take them to their husbands' houses during a church service.

The video stirred mixed reactions with many describing the ladies as being desperate.

Larmmy who lives in the US advised that people shouldn't underestimate the effectiveness of early prayers because of the sentiments some people shared on Twitter.

The lady went on to use her marriage as a case study of proof that early prayer towards marriage works.

Larmmy began praying towards her future marriage as a student

Sharing her story, Larmmy said she had a checklist of everything she wanted in a man and would hold random 7 days vigil as well as morning prayers for her future marriage.

She added that she began praying even as a student and before leaving the country for the US.

Larmmy said prayer is like one making savings deposit in a bank.

"I started doing this even when I was a student, before I left naija. So if you're thinking you're too young or it's too early, it's not. Think of your prayers as if you're making a savings deposit in a bank. One day, you'll make a withdrawal.

"I understand not everyone wants to get married and that's ok. Everyone has choices. But if you see yourself getting married and starting a family someday in future, start praying now!!!"

See her tweet below:

Social media reactions

@petermakolo99g1 said:

"I prayed and fasted to marry a particular girl but didn't work. I prayed and sow seeds to be become project manager instead I became a nurse. I am just saying."

@pristyno said:

"Most of you just assume stuff, I started praying for a wife from my 100L in school, most of you just assume guys are not serious about this stuff.

"When you understand marriage can either make you or destroy you, no one will tell you not to pray."

@techy_koko said:

"I'm not trying to dispute a fact or a belief but why are the girls mostly trained to keep praying ,what happened to the men? Can't the training be for both sex? The same reason why most women would condone a wife beater all in the name of"he will change if I pray more."

