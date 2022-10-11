“40+ and Financially Stable”: Yomi Black’s Ex-Wife Lists Criteria in Men As She Goes Back Into Dating Pool
- Elizabeth John the ex-wife of filmmaker Yomi Black has taken to social media to announce that she is ready to fall in love once again
- The beautiful mum of one on her Instagram story channel highlighted how amazing being single after 9 years of marriage has been for her
- Elizabeth then went on to list out the things she wants in any new man she will be getting with
After over a year of walking out of her 9-year-old marriage, Elizabeth John has taken to social media with a new post about her life.
The mum of one who was married to Nigerian filmmaker Yomi Black disclosed that being single was a healing and insightful process for her.
Now that she believes she is ready for a new chapter and to being afresh, Elizabeth has put out her criteria and list of wants in a man.
According to her, her man must be God fearing and spiritually enlightened within the 40s range.
He must also be financially stable with a responsible career, have healthy self-confidence/image and a huge empath.
See the post below:
Mixed reactions to Elizabeth's post
nene_george:
"She doesn’t have to announce it. Besides she should take her time, no rush!!!"
iamrealebere:
"Giving condition on top of your failed problem before ♀️♀️♀️"
judyac.homes:
"What are u bringing to his table ma?"
ibblingbling:
"At the end of the day…every needs love no matter how many times you’ve been hurt… we keep longing to love and be loved. It’s nature "
__goldennancy__:
"You should also list what he's coming in to see since to type dey hungry you everything on internet."
asujoe7:
"She couldn't stay up to 2years and she's already feeling lonely,...apart from domestic violence, Make una stick to una spouses cos it's very cold and lonely outside,no let motivation speaker use 'Move on' to deceive una."
Finally a free woman
Things went sour between popular Nigerian filmmaker, Yomi Black and his beautiful wife of nine years, Liz.
Liz got social media buzzing after she took to her Instagram story channel with a post rejoicing about being free at last.
The mum of one who shares a six year old son with her husband expressed gratitude to God for the good and bad times as well as the lessons she learned.
