"Whenever I See Her, I See Hope": Video of Little Lady with Her Tall Kids Praying & Walking Goes Viral Online
- A little woman has been hailed on social media for her positive outlook to life despite her physical challenge
- In a recent video she shared on social media, the lady gave an interesting insight into life with her children
- She could be seen praying with them inside their apartment and afterwards the family took a stroll
A physically challenged woman taking care of her kids herself has melted hearts on social media.
This is as a video she shared on TikTok via her handle @njesh360 appreciating a man for paying her rent hit over 2 million views.
Through the clip, the little woman with a hunchback showed netizens what a day in her life looks like.
The video started with her cleaning up after having a shower. She would showcase her two kids and a scene of them praying before they stepped out.
With the aid of a stool, she was able to lock their apartment. The final scene showed them taking a stroll with joy.
She doesn't shy away from expressing how proud she is of her height.
Watch the video below:
Social media reactions
ashakiplagat said:
"I wanna pay you a visit ❤️i wanna pray and even bless you with what i have,may God bless you so much mum, you give me a reason never to give up."
user9566686556011 said:
"Whenever I see her I see hopes in life I had lost hope before."
@Tinachola567 said:
"Amen God bless Richie next is me I will make you proud soon mamaa."
IAM glosh said:
"Awwwww I wish I can share with u my height I could share it with you coz am very tall."
aderoedna said:
"May God bless you mummy you're truly a blessing and more favors are on your way."
