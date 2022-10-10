A little woman has been hailed on social media for her positive outlook to life despite her physical challenge

In a recent video she shared on social media, the lady gave an interesting insight into life with her children

She could be seen praying with them inside their apartment and afterwards the family took a stroll

A physically challenged woman taking care of her kids herself has melted hearts on social media.

This is as a video she shared on TikTok via her handle @njesh360 appreciating a man for paying her rent hit over 2 million views.

She showcased her kids proudly. Photo Credit: TikTok/@njesh360

Through the clip, the little woman with a hunchback showed netizens what a day in her life looks like.

The video started with her cleaning up after having a shower. She would showcase her two kids and a scene of them praying before they stepped out.

With the aid of a stool, she was able to lock their apartment. The final scene showed them taking a stroll with joy.

She doesn't shy away from expressing how proud she is of her height.

Social media reactions

ashakiplagat said:

"I wanna pay you a visit ❤️i wanna pray and even bless you with what i have,may God bless you so much mum, you give me a reason never to give up."

user9566686556011 said:

"Whenever I see her I see hopes in life I had lost hope before."

@Tinachola567 said:

"Amen God bless Richie next is me I will make you proud soon mamaa."

IAM glosh said:

"Awwwww I wish I can share with u my height I could share it with you coz am very tall."

aderoedna said:

"May God bless you mummy you're truly a blessing and more favors are on your way."

