Mixed reactions have trailed a trending video of single ladies asking God to take them to their husbands' houses

In the incident which happened in church, the desperate ladies made the prayer to God by way of singing

Some social media users felt it was embarrassing just as others thought there was no wrong in praying for one's desire

In a bid to get off the singles' market, a group of ladies went spiritual as they took their burning challenge to God.

The modestly dressed ladies were seen in a church service asking God to carry them to their husbands' houses.

They made the request using a song. Photo Credit: @JustKelechi

They made the appeal to God using a song that they were being led to sing by a lady.

A stunned netizen who shared the video on Twitter marvelled at the ladies' desperation.

The shared clip was captioned:

"Wait , whaaaaaat.

"E don reach like this ???

"Thought men are scum."

The video which had been watched by over 100k persons sparked a debate on social media about marriage.

Mixed reactions trail the video

@doctorr_bright said:

"Na when you ready find Husband or wife nai you know know say material scarce for market. . .

"The fact that men aren’t here doesn’t mean most men who are actively looking for wife don’t find it difficult too. . ."

@geenafoodiesandspice said:

"Necessary Prayer and be intentional too if that is what you want in your life. There is no shame in praying about what you want. If you want it, speak it and May God direct all of you to the RIGHT husband house. Cos it’s the wrong house that brings about #justice for somebody here and there. You will be carried to the right house in Jesus name."

@mrs_silva._ said:

"Lol. Cool though but I feel this is one of the reasons men misbehave . I can’t imagine a gathering of men singing “carry my wife de come my house” but every aboki with e kettle sha."

@AnnPearl19 said:

"I don't even know why some lady feel its so wrong to pray for marriage. Don't pray for it until you go marry nonsense of a man that's when you know that praying for something is very good and there is not embrassing about it."

Source: Legit.ng