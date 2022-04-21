A motivational speaker, Olemerezi Basil, has stirred mixed reactions on social media as he advised people against following the footsteps of newly wedded Rita Dominic

Olemerezi who argued that there is no sweetness in marrying at the age of 46, stated that women have higher chances of giving birth to smart kids in their prime

The businessman gave ladies a solution to getting married before the age of 46 as he urged them to stop being selective

Olemerezi Basil, a Nigerian businessman and motivational speaker, has counselled young men and women not to tow the path of Nigerian actress Rita Dominic in tying the knot at age 46.

The business education graduate of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma stated this on his Facebook page as he shared his thoughts on the Tuesday, April 19 marriage of the actress that became the talk of the town.

He gave reasons why marrying that late is not ideal. Photo Credit: Olemerezi Basil, Instagram/@ritadominic_tradi_wedding

According to Basil, there is no sweetness in marrying at the age of 46.

Basil explains his standpoint

Basil said that one should be celebrating 20 years of marriage at the age of 46 and not a new union.

The educationist explained that women have a higher possibility of giving birth to intelligent kids when they marry between the ages of 22 to 28, adding that the chances of doing so at 46 are slim.

While admitting that it is God that gives husbands, he advised women to stop being selective if they must marry before 46.

His post read in part:

"At 46 you should be celebrating 20years of marriage anniversary with your husband and your 20years old undergraduate by your side, even though it God that bless with kids.

"The joy of celebrating each year marriage anniversary is greater than the enjoyment and publicity of marrying at 46.

"As educationist, I will categorically tell you that women have higher chances of giving birth to their most intelligent kids at their prime-age of between 22 - 28 so tell me how high or low is the probability of giving birth to an intelligent child at 46.

"I know it God that gives husbands but stop being selective and you will get marry before 46."

See his post below:

Social media reactions

Uduak Idio said:

"My beautiful bride, don't mind them! It was not your fault but it is just your time. God's time is the best. Congratulations dear. God bless your marriage."

Ojeabulu Emmanuel said:

"Congratulations dear Sis.

"We are grateful to God for your life. It is not how far but how well. May your home be blessed and built on God's word."

Nnenna Precious said:

"It's the Lord that gives wisdom. So marry at the age of 22 _ 28 or 46 to 50 dose not matters what matters is God's Time is the best, He is the one that gives wisdom. Congratulations my dear sister, God has blessed your marriage."

Agatha Ojigwe said:

"Bad Belle. Are you God that does His things at the appointed time. Please learn to rejoice with others. Congratulations dear Rita D. God bless your marriage in Jesus name, Amen."

