A Nigerian man identified as Terdue has allegedly dressed himself up as a lady and went to a local nightclub in Gboko, Benue state

Terdue was taken home by a fellow man who was desirous of having a one night stand with 'her', not knowing that 'she' is a man

Yaro Shimavia Simeon who is privy to the story told Legit.ng that Terdue hails from Konshisha LGA of the state

The young man was said to have confessed that his private part refused to grow but failed to give further details

A shocking story has emerged from Benue state, indicating that a young man named Terdue posed as a lady and was taken home by an unsuspecting fellow man.

According to information exclusively obtained by Legit.ng, the young man committed the act at a local nightclub in Abagu area of Gboko.

The man named Terdue has been handed over to the vigilante. Photo credit: Provided to Legit.ng by Yaro Shimavia Simeon.

Customer did not know until they got home

Yaro Shimavia Simeon, a resident of Gboko who is knowledgeable about the matter told Legit.ng that Terdue did not deny the act but instead complained that his private area has refused to grow properly.

According to him, Terdue was taken to bed by the fellow man but they were unable to consummate their one-night stand because the customer discovered to his shock that he was dealing with a fellow man.

Yaro narrates the story:

"He is from Ishagev in Konshisha. It seems spirituality is involved. And the guy who took him affirmed that when he was in bed, he was a girl but an attempt to stand, the face of a man will reflect.

"According to him since he was born he has never experienced an er&ction and his m@nhood is too small that the h@ir has outgrown it. We just hand him over to the vigilant group this morning."

