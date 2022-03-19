A young woman has shared photos of how she visited her husband where he was working to support him

The lady took some snacks and drinks for him to chill so that he can get back the energy he spent working on the site

Many Nigerians who reacted to her tweet wondered where they can see an understanding and beautiful wife like her

A Nigerian woman with the Twitter handle @MrsZanga has gone on Twitter to share how she showed big support to her husband.

The woman visited the man at a site where he was working as a labourer and brought him refreshment to ease his stress.

Many people praised the woman's style of love. Photo source: @MrsZanga

A big show of support

She took photos with her husband as the man feasted on the snacks and drink she brought for him. In one of the snaps, the happy man posed with his wife.

See the tweet below:

As at the time of writing this report, the tweet has generated massive reactions and stirred conversation on relationships and marriage.

You are kind

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments below:

@UnlimitedEniola said:

"This is great. Well done. You and your husband’s movie ticket on me. Choose the end of the month and send me the movie you want to watch."

@tope_femi said:

"I actually love what you did. You are so proud of your husband, what he does for a living. This actually shows that true love exist. I'm happy you have a true love. We human made love what it is today all because of lack of contentment and selfishness. Enjoy your home."

@ThusitsFaith said:

"Na crusher she hold for hand mad, a wife and more."

@rayjoe360 said:

"Where una dey see this kind wife bayi?."

@Tonio_kim said:

"Kenyan girl will text send fare and sends to many."

@mcdrizzles said:

"Wife of the century! God bless you abundantly and grant you and your entire family your heart desires in Jesus name. Amen!"

