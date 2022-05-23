A Nigerian man, Oluwatosin Amokeodo, has narrated how his wife stood by him and helped him while they were still dating

The proud husband narrated how she used to feed him and even went the extra mile to borrow money so she could rent an apartment for him

Just 10 days after they tied the knot, the broke husband got a bigger job and was now able to cater for her and provide for the family

A Nigerian man identified as Oluwatosin Amokeodo has shared touching story of how he got a job 10 days after his wedding.

Sharing his story via Twitter, Oluwatosin Amokeodo narrated how he was formerly broke and his wife who was still his girlfriend then, would feed him and take care of him.

She even went the extra mile to borrow money so he could rent an apartment and stop squatting with his brother who was about to get married.

Oluwatosin and his girlfriend tie the knot

Oluwatosin married his girlfriend after much deliberations. He said he didn't understand why she would stick with a "haggard person like him."

"One day I called her, are you sure you are normal.....How could you stay with this thing (me), I looked very haggard, extremely poor, this cute Ajike never complained", he wrote.

Life after marriage

Luckily, just 10 days after they got married, he got a bigger job and could not hold his excitement.

In his words:

"After our wedding my wife got a bigger job, 10 days after our wedding, I got a better job. Today my monthly salary is a good annual salary. I want to do everything for this woman, I still can't comprehend how she was able to do all these things."

