Kindhearted skit maker and comedian, Lord Zeus, has adopted a little girl who was denied schooling by her stepdad for years

The little girl had caught the attention of Zeus one certain day he spotted her fetching firewood during school hours

He inquired about her family, visited them and put her in school only for the stepdad to again stand in the way

Little Deborah now has a chance to restart her education thanks to a Nigerian comedian, Moses Anayor Usulor popularly known as Lord Zeus.

This is as the comedian recently announced that he has decided to adopt her as his own and vowed to train her satisfactorily.

Zeus vowed to train her to his satisfaction. Photo Credit: @lordzeus101

Source: Instagram

Why Zeus decided to adopt Deborah

In a new video he shared on his Instagram page, Zeus said he had made the necessary payment and arrangements for the girl to resume school only to call at the school to learn that Deborah's stepdad didn't approve of it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Zeus said he was told that the man directed that his approval must be got before such can happen.

An infuriated Zeus stormed the girl's family home to express his anger over the development and wondered why he had to seek her stepdad's permission before putting Deborah in school with his own money.

How Zeus met Deborah

Zeus narrated that he had spotted the girl fetching firewood one day during school hours. He was taken to her house and learnt that Deborah's mum had her when she was single.

But the man her mum remarried stopped her from going to school, unlike her step siblings that are enrolled.

Deborah was turned into a househelp, and did menial jobs at home as the man said she wouldn't amount to anything good.

A vexed Zeus countered the man's sentiment, stating that the child is actually very bright. The family's house is located in Asaba housing estate, behind NTA, according ot the description Zeus gave.

Watch the videos below:

Nigerians react

@tallbosschic said:

"Zeus, iwu ezigbo mmadu. The way you genuinely care for people who are "less privileged " is worthy of emulation. May the Lord bless and keep you, May he cause his face to shine on you and give you peace . Your sun won't set at noon. God bless you nnanna."

@peacecalla said:

"It's the energy for me . Some men are something else oo that one now follow for hubby. Ije uwa.. Well done onye isi❤️❤️, you are doing well."

@glamiciouscollections said:

"The fault is not from the Man but rather her mother. She is to be blamed for how her husband treats her child."

@soniakeira said:

"She has another albino daughter I’m sure that one is for the man! And she is in school , just say you hate her, wicked step father."

Lord Zeus gifts N100k to pregnant hawker

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Lord Zeus had gifted a pregnant hawker N100k with the directive that she quits hawking.

He started up a conversation with the lady and was moved by her story. A video shared on the comedian's Facebook page showed him giving her N100k afterwards.

The woman complained that the money was too much. Zeus insisted that she have it with the promise never to find her hawking again. In a touching scene from the 4-minute clip, the woman requested his number repeatedly to which he declined.

Source: Legit.ng