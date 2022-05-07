Ghanaian business owner Selorm Betepe has built a fully-furnished 30-bed hostel for workers to serve as an accommodation for them

The residence comes equipped with electricity and a water supply at no cost to the beneficiaries

Beautiful photos of the stunning building online have won the hearts of several internet users, with many praising him

The Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Seloart, Selorm Betepe, has provided employees of his company with a fully-furnished 30-bed workers hostel with electricity at no cost.

Aside from power, the yet-to-be commissioned residence has a water supply for the establishment's field workers and factory hands for free.

According to the Ghanaian business owner, the project is part of an effort to reduce the cost of transportation for workers.

Photos of Selorm Betepe and the 30-bed building. Source: Selorm Betepe

Source: UGC

Easing the stress of workers

''The initiative is to reduce the cost of transportation for workers. Transportation is every worker's nightmare. It is just five minutes walk to the factory,'' he said in a Facebook post.

In addition, it will save them from all the stress as some team members commute almost four to five hours to work daily, and it was affecting productivity, he said.

Betepe revealed that they are finishing up the building ahead of the commissioning at the end of this month.

Several members of the cyber community have praised Betepe for having his workers at heart.

Bernice Ansah said:

''God bless you, Senior, am learning from you is my prayer that Bennyville ventures will grow very Big and do the same for his workers.''

Samuel Buabeng commented:

''Wow, nice apartment around Pokuase I guess.''

Nana Kwame Duah Twumasi said:

''God bless you for using the Brain he gave you.''

Maxwell Mensah commented:

''This is a beautiful and selfless move. God bless you, senior.''

Felix Gyambrah said:

''Well done my guy. No, be small Shelenpele Edey come to happen for that side.''

Doreen Adofo said:

''Beautiful, God bless you Sir, and replenish you for your thoughtfulness.''

Fiifi Ablade Okasa-Ashong commented:

''Right now you go get an invitation to the East Legon Men's club.''

