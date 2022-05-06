A 22-year-old man named Derrick Gitau from Kiambu, Gatundu Kenya has rented his first apartment in life for approximately N8,900 or Ksh2,500

The man told Legit.ng in an interview that he had to hustle hard at a construction site to be able to earn the money to pay for the apartment

Derrick did not waste any time as he has since moved into his new apartment with just a tiny mattress, saying he is hopeful for tomorrow

Derrick Gitau, a 22-year-old student of Muranga University, Kenya has successfully rented his very first apartment in life and he is clearly happy about it.

The neatly painted apartment, a one-room cost him approximately N8,900 or Ksh2,500.

Derrick hustled at a construction site to earn N8,900 for the rent. Photos credit: Photos provided to Legit.ng by Derrick Gitau.

Source: Original

He is a student of Supply Chain Management

Derrick, a 3rd-year student of Supply Chain Management and Procurement said he had to work at a construction site during the holidays to earn the money for the apartment.

The young man who hails from Kiambu, Gatundu said his school is on a long holiday so he decided to hustle hard and earn the rent and his fees.

He told Legit.ng:

"Yeah I rented it today. I'm in a long holiday so I decided to go for hustling to be able to get the school fees and rent."

He moved in with only a tiny mattress

One striking thing about Derrik's room is that it is nearly empty. He moved into the room with just a tiny old mattress but he is completely positive about the future, strongly believing he would make it.

Legit.ng sought to know if Derrick was happy, he said:

"I can't say I'm happy but at least I got hope that one day I will make it despite the struggles and challenges I'm going through."

As soon as he moved into his room, he shared photos on Twitter to celebrate and wrote that life is easy when one takes it the way it is.

See his tweet below:

