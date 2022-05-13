Popular Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha, sparked hilarious reactions after sharing a video of herself, a white man, Jerome Weber, and masquerades online

The actress revealed that Jerome has never been to the country before but he had a nice time chilling with the people

Chioma further asked her fans what culture means to them, but some of them were more concerned about the white man's dance moves

Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha, is promoting the rich culture of Africa on Instagram and her fans are loving it.

The beautiful movie star shared a video of her and a white guy, Jerome Weber, dancing with masquerades on a movie set in what looked like a feel-good situation.

Chioma Akpotha dances with masquerades. Credit: @chiomakpotha

Jerome stole the show as he rocked like he is used to the music and sounds of the ancestral beings despite being in Nigeria for the first time.

Chioma explained what culture means in the caption of the video and declared that she loved Jerome's approach:

"I love how @jeromeweber jumped in and started to groove with the dance troop. Never been to Nigeria before and he absolutely loves it here. Loves the food, drinks and music. More so he is convinced I’m the best hypeman ever."

Watch the dance video below:

Nigerians react to Chioma Akpotha's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Chioma's post on Instagram.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Uchejombo:

"Na you make am think say he sabi dance."

Deeubani:

"I want to laugh, but I won’t let the devil use me."

Chachimuzik:

"Masquerade no do normal ohh! They suppose wipe am small"

Playfulcashy_jj:

"If nah me now egungun for don flog me cane."

