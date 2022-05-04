A white lady stirred massive reactions on social media when she revealed how she fell in love with an Igbo man

In her caption, she revealed that it is not everybody who gets their dreams fulfilled, adding that she has always wanted a Nigerian man

Many people who reacted to her video had mixed reactions; some wondered what is so special about Nigerians

A white lady has in a TikTok video shared her love story. She started off by saying that she dreamt for a long time of marrying a Nigerian man.

In a part of the video showing her walking in an airport, the woman said it was at that particular time God destined their path to cross.

The lady said that God destined their path to meet. Photo source: @whoswho800

Source: UGC

He is my king

A photo showed them together. The woman stated that she met her Nigerian king in an Igbo man she married.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Though her video was short, it captured two people who are really in love with each other.

Watch the clip below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 10,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

RK said:

"So now you have to support him pay for an attorney. Easier to find a husband in the USA but I hope it work out and that he is in for the right reasons."

1_God_in_a_ man_Jesus said:

"POV: When you over 30 years old, Nigeria and India is the best place to get a husband. This is the new Vietnam for cougars."

seun ijale said:

"This one got entangled with another ibo boy! Your eye go clear soon."

Ortho Pump said:

"Anything for a green card."

Natasha & Gift said:

"I’m marrying mine in a few short months!!!"

foxyl88 said:

"I also love my Nigerian husband."

He asked for my number in a club

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a white woman who is known on Twitter as Nwanyi Ocha narrated how she met her husband in a club 14 years ago.

In a post on Wednesday, February 16, she revealed that the man asked for her number in the Zurich club.

In response, she told him:

"If God wants it, we will meet again."

Two days after that response, their paths met. The woman revealed that their meeting again showed that God really had a plan for them.

Source: Legit.ng