A Ghanaian mum of two sets of twins, Mma Abiba, has been given a show with fully-assorted goods and refrigerators

The 35-year-old mum of five was spotted with her twins strapped to her back while carrying and selling water at Makola in Accra

Ghanaian journalist Mabel Aku Baneseh and other colleagues highlighted the woman's plight and led efforts to raise funds for the initiative

Mma Abiba, a native of Cape Coast in Ghana, has become the owner of a fully-stocked provision shop with two refrigerators to lessen her plight, thanks to kind donors.

The mother of five children including two sets of twins also had her two years' rent advance paid to house herself and her kids.

Photo of Mma Abiba at her provision shop.

Where she was first seen

Abiba, aged 35, was spotted with her twins strapped to her back while carrying and selling water at Makola in Accra to make ends meet.

She had relocated to Ghana's capital for a better life but things did not go the way she expected.

Raising funds for her

According to a post seen on the Facebook page of the Ghanaian journalist, Mabel Aku Baneseh, the man with whom she had six children (two sets of twins, one deceased) would not marry her because his family accused her of witchcraft.

The man was living in Spintex in Accra and hardly contributed to his family's upkeep.

The award-winning journalist and other colleagues highlighted Abiba's story to help raise funds for her to, and among other things, establish a business for her.

In an update following the first post in January, Abiba can now boast of her own provision shop with two refrigerators.

Additionally, two years of advance rent have been paid, all the five children are back in school with all fees paid, and other expenses such as books, and feeding have been also catered for.

Abiba's house was also given a facelift, painting, and mosquito nets fixed at the doors and windows.

Read the full post below:

A screenshot showing the account of Mabel Aku Baneseh.

A screenshot showing the account of Mabel Aku Baneseh.

Social media reactions

The kind deeds have warmed the hearts of many on social media. Legit.ng highlights some of the comments below:

Fred Kyei Mensah said:

''Great gesture, however, I will plead that a burglar-proof ventilation outlet should be created for the shop otherwise, HEAT would destroy most of the items when they close for business.

Kofi Plahar commented:

''Thank you and all who helped with her transformation. Kindly monitor her and ensure she doesn't engage in any relationship with the husband or any man that may prey on her.''

Bawa-ayamga Atazona said:

''The Ghanaian is generally a living example of loving your neighbour like thy self. Selfless and ready to help others. Yet, I wonder why and how we don't show this same level of compassion when we get the opportunity to lead. Congratulations.''

Papa Tieku commented:

''Oh! nipa hia mmoa oooh. God bless everybody who supported this lady in Jesus' name! Amen!''

