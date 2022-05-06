26-year-old Francis Edet Photo: PRODA

Source: UGC

At 26, not much is expected from anyone. It is a time of youth in which many are concerned with the exciting things in life. But for Francis Edet, a native of Akwa Ibom State, it is a different ball game. At just 26, he sits on a multi-million-naira brand known as PRODA, duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as Proda Technologies LTD, an e-commerce brand company that has sold over 3,500 units of PRODA watches over the last 10 months.

Francis Edet can be described as a go-getter, a big dreamer and a hard worker who will not allow any opportunity to go by. He has been an entrepreneur since he was 9 years old and finally made his first million at the age of 18. Making money is one of Edet’s innate attributes. He is obviously one of the most optimistic people you’ll ever meet. Before PRODA was birthed to disrupt the wristwatch space, Francis Edet was involved in a lot of other businesses.

While most people had given up on life during the Lockdown in 2020 due to Covid-19, Francis made a bold move to start a company, PRODA. Although he has been selling products and services for other companies since 2017, he decided to start his own brand to help eliminate the huge unemployment rate in Nigeria and create wealth for not just himself but other young people. His dream is to build a company that can directly employ at least 200 persons. In just two years he has employed 32 young Nigerians who share in his dreams and aspirations.

According to him, PRODA started as a side hustle that became a reality far bigger than his dream. He considers himself an opportunist who saw a need and tried to meet it.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

So what really is PRODA about and why should we be concerned with their success story so far?

Francis asserted that “In 2020, I started PRODA to disrupt the overpriced and outdated models of watches in the fashion industry. Our original watch line sets us apart by bringing quality, minimalist designs at radically fair prices.” He continued “Some of you may not know this, but that really expensive watch you've always wanted only cost a fraction of the price to make. Brands create artificially high prices and invest heavily in marketing to craft an image of luxury and quality, inspired by our desires for nice things.”

Today, what started with a wristwatch has become a movement.

Our Products

PRODA delivers premium on-trend watches and gift items. We are confident with their products to the extent of giving a two-year guarantee on everything we make, plus free delivery and replacement on faulty products.

Our Socials

PRODA is more than just quality watches and gift items — we’re an active community of 3,500+ and counting. Follow us on Instagram @prodanigeria for a glimpse of the PRODA lifestyle.

Our Mission

PRODA was founded on the belief that style shouldn’t break the bank - our goal is to change the way you think about fashion by delivering premium watches and gift items at a radically fair price.

Our Team

Photo: PRODA

Source: UGC

Our team sought to create PRODA because of our passion for watches and desire to cut out the brand inflation and retail mark-up of popular name brands. We got frustrated paying thousands of naira for name brand watches, knowing they only cost a fraction of the price to make. We have spent the past year working with leaders in the industry to come up with an affordable, stylish looking watch collection that we know everyone will love.

The PRODA Collection

Photo: PRODA

Source: UGC

For our first collection, we are offering 9 different models to choose from.

PRODA is also backed with a warranty.

We are so confident with the quality and durability of our watches, that if something were to happen within the first 2 years, we hope you will send it back to us and we replace them with a new one for you. The warranty includes all internal parts of the watch.

When designing our wristwatches, we made sure of THREE details:

1. A minimalist look that could be worn in a casual or professional setting.

2. The highest quality materials.

3. Offering the watches at a price less than half what our competitor's cost.

Where is PRODA headed?

We want a full line of different types and styles of watches that stay at an AFFORDABLE cost. So join us on this journey and be a part of it every step of the way.

We will send out several updates throughout the entire process making sure our backers are up-to-date on any important information. We want to create a bond, a synergy with our backers, because ultimately you are the ones turning our dream into a reality. We are excited to grow and anxious to see what the future has in store for us.

Now we're here, with a fully functional prototype that looks amazing. We just need one more thing... your support!

In order to turn this dream of ours into a reality, we need your support. Not only does this mean ordering one of our awesome watches, but also sharing the story with a friend. In any way, you can support us, feel free to reach out.

We are going to do everything we can to spread the word in a variety of ways. We hope through the use of social media and blogs we can drive enough outside traffic to our online store and our Instagram page which will result in us reaching our goal to make PRODA a go to go watch brand for everyone. If you could do something as simple as reposting or sharing our post whenever you see them or come across any on your social media, it can really go a long way.

It is TIME for PRODA to get known!

For inquiries or support, reach out to us via WhatsApp, Call, SMS: 07066125371

PRODA is a Movement

PRODA is a Lifestyle

PRODA is Luxury

PRODA is Affordable

Thank you,

www.myproda.com

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng