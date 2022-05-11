A young Nigerian lady has in a series of Twitter posts expressed her frustration at the current strike by ASUU

The lady said that at this point, she is willing to relocate abroad if the opportunity presents itself despite being in 400 level

Many Nigerian students equally affected by the strike lamented in her comment section as they wondered when it will all end

A young Nigerian lady with the Twitter handle @coffee_puccino on Monday, May 9, went online to lament the current Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

She said that she is jealous of people who are privileged enough to go to private universities or travel abroad for their studies.

The Nigerian lady said that she does not mind starting all over again in another country. Photo source: @coffee_puccino

Source: Twitter

Undergraduates going through stress

@coffee_puccino stated that though she knows that they may not have had easy, they are certain of the time they would be earning their degrees.

In a subsequent tweet, the undergraduate revealed the different levels of stress people in federal universities go through. She listed overbearing lecturers, housing, and feed expenses as some of them.

She added that despite all that, the perennial clashes between the lecturers’ body and the government always happen.

My children will never face the same thing

A part of her tweet read:

“Rent of 4 years would turn to Rent of 6 years, struggles of 4 years continues. they’d disrupt your plans, putting a halt on your life just because you chose education.”

The student vowed that she would never let her future children pass through what she suffered at the hands of ASUU.

She said that though she is just in her 400 level, if she had the chance to start all over abroad, she would gladly take the opportunity.

Read her post below:

Below are some of the reactions:

@thethirdd_ said:

"Well, the bright side to not having it easy is that it pushes you to be innovative. It constantly fuels your desire to "have it easy", which you have expressed by tweeting this. The desire puts you one step closer to actually making it happen.."

@DeleApara said:

"I feel your pain my dear sister.. may God pay both ASUU members and their family and federal back with same affliction they meted against u in larger proportion!!!"

@dhaveed__ said:

"I'm exhausted at this point."

@seyi_adesigbin said:

"Studying in a Nigerian federal university is a pain. Apart from the ASUU thing, do those guys even really deliver? Just unnecessary hardship and some people trying to make live miserable for you by being unreasonable difficult. But really though, do they pass knowledge?"

ASUU strike helped me

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man with the Twitter name Olayinka revealed how the present strike by ASUU has been a blessing in disguise.

While many students are lamenting how the strike is affecting them, the young man said the strike action has given him more time to work on his craft.

A designer, Olayinka shared photos of shoes he recently worked on. Black and smooth, the footwears look so classy.

