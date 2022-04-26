A man was amazed when he saw a minor acting as a bus driver in Ibadan as he handled the wheel confidently

Sharing photo of the kid, many Instagram users said that it shows that the country is really a lawless one

There were people who said there was nothing to be surprised about as examples like the kid's abound

A filmmaker and director has gone on his Instagram page to announce that he was surprised when he saw a young boy behind the wheel in Ibadan.

Akin shared a photo of the kid driving an 18-seater-passenger bus with a straight face. The said he is "bewildered".

To take the shot, he must have driven up close to the kid, staying in the passenger seat of another vehicle.

See his post below:

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 200 likes with tens of reactions. Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

trendnfenti said:

"You just saw a boy flouting the law because the law itself is flagrantly abused."

sheila_browngirl said:

"Everything Ibadan."

oladeleonasanya said:

"Don't be bewildered o, since small boy can get a woman pregnant... They're capable of anything."

thetimo said:

"I think this is far better than his age mates busy with yahoo yahoo, ritualising or even begging bread. Besides, we can’t hastily conclude on his age by his looks. Well done boy, drive carefully."

kashifdaflash said:

"Shockingly…How did he obtain license? @seyi_amakinde."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the convener of Chess in the Slum, Tunde Onakoya, spoke about a boy he rescued from the street in Lagos state.

Tunde revealed that Ayomide was working as a bus conductor, homeless, and living under Oshodi bridge with a dimmed future. In a post shared on Saturday, April 2, he revealed that the boy has been able to create his online store using programming languages of HTML and CSS.

The video shared showed the boy demonstrating all the elements that constitute his webpage. A subsequent tweet also revealed that the boy was reconnected with his mother in Ekiti state.

Source: Legit.ng