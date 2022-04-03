A Nigerian man, Tunde Onakoya, has used his chess initiative to save a kid's future and put him in a better place

Ayomide who used to work as a bus conductor in Lagos is now learning chess and how to build a website

Many Nigerians who saw the kid's website presentation praised the effort that went into helping him

The convener of Chess in the Slum, Tunde Onakoya, has spoken about a boy he rescued from the street in Lagos state.

Tunde revealed that Ayomide was working as a bus conductor, homeless, and living under Oshodi bridge with a dimmed future.

The kid showed people how his website was built. Photo source: @Tunde_OD

We will continue to sponsor his education

In a post shared on Saturday, April 2, he revealed that the boy has been able to create his online store using programming languages of HTML and CSS.

The video shared showed the boy demonstrating all the elements that constitute his webpage. A subsequent tweet also revealed that the boy was reconnected with his mother in Ekiti state.

Tunde added that Chess in Slums will continue to sponsor the kid's education and his dream of becoming a web and chess master.

People prayed for Tunde

@TheOreAfolayan said:

"This picture is the most iconic picture I've seen this month. An Outlier holding The Outlier."

@ArdebayoGSP said:

"This is good news Bro. Your own things and life no go loss."

@chief_champion said:

"Your works are superb. My fullest regards to you and the entire team. Baba, God go dey give you strength to do more and your vision will not fail IJN.

@smokijay said:

"This is an awesome book. I read it and had lots of narratives corrected. Big ups the good work."

@TypeErrorDev said:

"This is awesome!!! One day I would LOVE to join an organization that does this for society."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an 18-year-old Nigerian boy, Adeoye Fawaz, who worked as a bus conductor to survive and has been living under the bridge all his life finally had a turnaround.

The turnaround was made possible by Tunde who has used the game of chess to give new meanings to many lives.

Fawaz will not be the only one whose life the NGO has changed. Many months ago, Tunde's encounter with a boy with cerebral palsy seized media attention.

Source: Legit.ng