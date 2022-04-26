Portable is already in London and the controversial music star is already out and about enjoying his time in the country

Videos sighted on Instagram captured Portable exploring the streets of London and also allowing fans to take pictures with him

Social media users had different things to say as they congratulated the Zazu crooner for making it out of Nigeria

Controversial rising star Portable is currently having a time of his life as he made it down to the UK for the very first time.

A video spotted on social media captured the Zazu crooner speaking to a journalist upon his arrival in London and attributing his success to God.

Portable mentioned how he has enjoyed grace and blessings from the Lord.

A different video shared by celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, captured the singer already exploring the streets of London.

Portable was sighted alongside some fans who were excited to have him in their midst. One woman was heard requesting a friend to record a video of her and the indigenous music star.

The singer also appeared calm as he spent time with his fans and allowed them to get all the photos, and videos they desired.

Social media users react

monalisa.stephen said:

"Celebrate grace ❤️ but make cold no go enter his chest o. Abi is London not cold?"

flavourblanco said:

"Grace just dey follow this guy , but him go soon wear shirt very soon."

captain_abbey1 said:

"Akoi Grace .. Ogo forever is what I pray for This is a Real definition of Grace."

amaksjames_m said:

"Make una tie am belt for waist oh. Make him no over behave there."

emmyyice_aralomo said:

"Where are the people Iaughing when that guy said he won't invite him for his canada shoe again, if you didn't invite you to Canada, another person will invite him to U.K ,and this guy go still enter that Canada."

Portable causes trouble inside nightclub

Legit.ng previously reported that Portable sparked reactions on social media after he was spotted in a video that surfaced online.

The clip captured a super-hyper Portable shouting at the top of his voice as he requested a DJ to come out and play music.

Social media users who reacted to the clip were quick to warn the controversial star that his conduct may not be totally acceptable in Benin.

