A young Nigerian lady who is a barber by profession has gone online to speak about one of her clients

Sharing photos of a kid whose hair she worked on, the barber said she was glad her time on him was productive despite his childish trouble

Many Nigerians took to the comment section to praise her as some wanted to know how they could employ her service

A creative female Nigerian barber with the Twitter handle @OgechiOkoye7 has gone online to reveal one of her works.

Sharing photos of a boy with a fine haircut, the lady stated that the boy was quite a handful as she worked on his hair.

Many people online love styling skills. Photo source: @OgechiOkoye7

Source: Twitter

Well-styled hair

The lady identified as Babygirl celebrity barber on Twitter added that despite the trouble she went through, the kid's hair turned out great. The kid's hairline looked perfect after she was done.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In one of the snaps she shared, the boy placed his cheek on her palm with his eyes closed as if he was sleeping.

See her post below:

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 4,000 likes with more than 30 quoted replies.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@JoysSparkle said:

"Beautiful but is this acceptable in his school?"

@Osinachi_7 said:

"I love this...Very neat and enticing."

@monkhan_ said:

"Please if you’re using hair dye for his hair, kindly stop. E go affect the hair growth."

@DeeSowphii said:

"Did he also get lash extensions cuz what is all this pengness."

@Ogecchiii said:

"The last for me, his like Aunty do quick let me go and sleep on rock."

@Daddy_Dexterity said:

"In our days, who are you to show the barber pepper, your dad is standing behind waiting to give you a sounding knock if you do anyhow."

@MrKevindutch said:

"Where be this o.... If na to sleep for the chair get this kind haircut, i no mind o."

Barber got licence to operate in America

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man in America with the Twitter handle @veaa3much was very elated when he became a licensed barber in the foreign country.

Going online, the man announced that he is proud to be a barber at the age of 20, adding that God has really been good to him.

In a photo shared on the platform, he sat in front of the Ohio State Cosmetology and Barber Board as he held up his certificate.

Source: Legit.ng