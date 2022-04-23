The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, passed on at 83 years at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti

According to trending reports online, the late Oyo monarch died leaving behind many beautiful wives

The late monarch during an interview before death revealed how he relates with his numerous wives

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, joined his ancestors on Friday night, bringing an end to his 52-year-old illustrious reign on the throne.

Aged 83, Oba Adeyemi, who died at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, was the longest serving Alafin of Oyo.

The late monarch died leaving behind many wives. In one of hiss interview. He had 11 wives, the senior among them being Ayaba Abibat Adeyemi, and usually attended most events with her or with one of the 12 junior wives.

His other wives include Ayaba Rahmat Adedayo Adeyemi, Ayaba Mujidat Adeyemi, Ayaba Rukayat Adeyemi, Ayaba Folashade Adeyemi, Ayaba Badirat Ajoke Adeyemi, Ayaba Memunat Omowunmi Adeyemi, Ayaba Omobolanle Adeyemi, Ayaba Moji Adeyemi, Ayaba Anuoluwapo Adeyemi, And Ayaba Damilola Adeyemi.

Speaking on his marriage, the late monarch revealed how he got attracted to all his Oloris and how he has been relating with them.

According to City People, he said:

“I did not propose to any of my wives. They desired to be with me because I sent them to school. After their university education, I told them to leave but they refused and insisted on staying with me here in the palace as my wives. The least educated of them has a Higher National Diploma and is now in the University. I don’t begrudge or offend women.

"Marriage is an institution that must be defended. Each partner has a role to play in the marriage. My wives have their individual quarters. God has given me some type of ability and grace to keep a woman, especially beautiful women. I don’t disclose my conversations or activities with one wife to another. I maintain a strict code of confidentiality.

"I have learnt that I must positively make an impact on people and make a great first impression. Of course, they (wives) sometimes have disagreements and conflicts of opinion but I have been ‘graced’ by God to know how to ensure that the conflicts don’t escalate.”

List, photos of the beautiful wives of late Alaafin of Oyo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Alaafin of Oyo, one of the most respected Yoruba monarchs has passed on to join his ancestors. The respected monarch who, while alive had a good taste for pretty and young women left behind beautiful wives.

Recently, some Alaafin’s picture with 7 of his beautiful, fair-skinned, younger wives went viral on the Internet and it became a topic of discussion as all the wives looked pretty in similar attire.

They were all gaily dressed in the same outfit with similar shoes and bags to complement their outing.

