The daughter of Emir Sanusi, wed her beloved from Kwara State in a grand ceremony held in Kano

A video captured the couple strolling elegantly side by side, radiating tranquil joy, as well as being surrounded by attendees

The groom had previously paid a visit to the bride’s family for an initial introduction in the month before

Yusra Khadija Sanusi, daughter of Emir Sanusi, celebrated her union with her chosen partner from Kwara State in a spectacular celebration in Kano on April 18th, 2024.

The couple’s entrance was captured in a video, showcasing them gracefully walking together, their expressions reflecting a deep, peaceful happiness.

The bride and groom show their excitement. Photo credit: @khalifa_muhammad_sanusi

Emir Sanusi gives out daughter at wedding

Prior to the wedding, the groom, who is of Fulani and Yoruba descent from Kwara State, had formally engaged with the bride’s family for an introductory visit the previous month, as shown by @khalifa_muhammad_sanusi.

Nhana said:

“My problem here is, why is the police man acting like the groom.”

Rufee Ger22 wrote:

“Very amazing diyar Hausa ta auri Bayerabe nayi Allah wadai.”

Chubbs commented:

“Kaine abun Allah wadai, tunda Ba haramun bane.”

User8393838993:

“Most beautiful couple on sm for these week/month.”

User9961811290633:

“Khayr In shaa ALLAH, you're loved & appreciated...Abdulmutalib is very & yusrah is sweetie pie.”

Fatima Gimbiyah:

“What's that Police man doing please?”

Sabeet:

“May God bless this marriage and make Muslims proud of it.”

Abuyusra:

“Love knows no bound. Congratulation!”

MaleesaMuhammad:

“Barakallahu fikum, wajama'a bainakun.”

Penjenduramimusa:

“Congratulations to both.”

Nusayba Ibrahim:

“Barakallah fikum.”

