Rare photos of late Alaafin Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi II's first wife, Ayaba Abibat Nihinlola whom he met 65 years ago have emerged online

The veteran queen has been with Alaafin since her teenage years despite the king's preference for younger and light-skinned women, she stayed through with him

Ayaba is well respected by everyone and she has been married to the king for over 60 years, Nigerians have referred to her as the real queen

One of the things the late Alaafin Oyo is known for is his preference for younger and light-skin women because he had a number of them as his wives but the king's incredible story with women started with someone special.

Ayaba Abibat Nihinlola is Alaafin's first ever wife who according to reports met the late monarch at the age of 17 when she was still in secondary school about 65 years ago before he ascended the sacred throne.

Photos of Alaafin Oyo's first wife emerge online. Credit: @sojulooreonlinetv @alaafin_oyo

Source: Instagram

Ayaba Abibat has been described by many as a woman with a large heart and quality characteristics.

The first olori and the late king have five children together, three girls and two boys. All of the children are grown and highly successful. They are also blessed with many grandchildren.

She is well loved and respected among other wives and the mother of Alaafin's first child (daughter) and the Aremo (first son).

Read more about her below:

Nigerians commend Alaafin's first wife

Social media users have commended Alaafin's first wife, Ayaba Abibat Nihinlola for being the real queen.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Diamond_foods_and_drinks:

"This is his real wife."

Opaluwachenemi_:

"All hail the real queen mother."

Fabricsbylolu:

"Nah the real queen be this nah only she no fit re marry."

Officialomowealth:

"Baba actually loves catching them young from way back Chop life iku baba Yeye Rest well King."

Winofficial:

"The Official Queen in the palace of ALAAFIN (the Olori and Iya-Oba)."

Bukkymed:

"I’ve met her in person, she’s lovely."

