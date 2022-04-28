It is supposed to be news that would gladden the heart of a father, but it was a piece of news that scared him due to his current financial status

A man resident in Lagos attempted to run away to a neighbouring country after receiving the news that his wife gave birth to a quadruplet

Meanwhile, the apprentice dealer having accepted his fate decided to solicit help from well-meaning Nigerians and even from the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Cissé Abdullahi, an apprentice tyre dealer, attempted absconding to the Republic of Benin following his wife’s delivery of quadruplets.

Mr Abdullahi aged 37, a native of Ilorin, who lives in Lagos, disclosed that only N3,500 was in his possession when he heard that his wife had delivered quadruplets, Premium Times report.

According to him, it was a piece of good news but his present financial status made him attempt such a move.

The man disclosed he expected twins not quadruplets. Photo credit: Pulse Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The call for help

Mr Abdullahi said that since returning to his wife and children, the only help he has so far received was from the friend.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The new father said the room he and his wife had been living in before the birth of the quadruplets could no longer accommodate the family again, he thereby call on Nigerians and the state government to come to his aid.

He affirmed:

“I need the assistance of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, the chairmen of the three councils in Badagry, and well-meaning Nigeria to take care of my children."

Nigerian couple welcomes triplets after 25 years of waiting

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman and her husband welcomed a set of triplets after 25-years of waiting.

The family, identified as Mr and Mrs Nnamdi Nwankwo dedicated their kids at the Assemblies of God Church, Lagos.

Many people on social media who heard the great testimony rejoiced with them on their blessing.

So adorable: Mum gives birth to rare set of triplets that occurs only once in 200M births, cute photos emerge

In another development, it is celebration galore for 34-year-old mum, Gina Dewdney and her husband Craig who are heavily blessed haven welcomed a set of triplets.

The kids, a set of three boys have been described as among the rarest occurrences in naturally conceived children.

Only once in 200 million births

According to doctors at the Liverpool Women's Hospital, England, such births occur only once in 200 million.

Source: Legit.ng