What was supposed to be a day of joy in a bride's life turned to sorrow as the lady ran mad on her wedding day

Now unable to walk uprightly, the 38-year-old lady named Faina crawls after recovering from the mental impairment suffered at her wedding

Her family is now appealing to good-spirited and kindhearted individuals to help provide Faina wheelchair

A Rwanda family is appealing to the public to help get their 38-year-old daughter, Faina, a wheelchair.

Faina story is one of a lady whose life witnessed a drastic downturn as she ran mad on her wedding day 18 years ago.

She now crawls. Photo Credit: YouTube/Afrimax

Source: UGC

Faina was the breadwinner of the family

In a chat with Afrimax, her father, 75, identified as Nzanzurwimo Kaitan stated that his daughter was born normal and walked with her feet but crawls today.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Faina moved to the city in search of greener pastures after failing to complete her studies due to lack of money.

In the city, she got a job as a house help and took on the role of the family's breadwinner as the job paid her well.

In the course of the job, the lady met a man and fell in love with him.

The then 20-year-old lady returned to the village for final wedding preparations and that was when her problem started.

Faina's wedding didn't hold

Her father said that something weird happened on her wedding day.

"She started having headaches, felt dizzy and started running mad in the streets. Faina could not talk and could not walk, so she started crawling.”

Faina was rushed to the hospital and the wedding was called off. The lady recovered but things got worse.

Speaking on the sad events of that fateful day, Faina's elder sister named Mushimiyimana Alphonsine while blaming dark powers for what happened to her sister said:

"As we were getting ready for the wedding she got ill.

"Her legs then folded themselves and she could no longer walk again."

Her would-be husband got married three years after the incident and now has two kids.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

Clauronica said:

"People are wicked, I hope God will take charge of her situation! Ladies getting married, remember that some of your relatives are not pleased so be spiritually armed on your wedding days!"

Grace Forpurpose said:

"Your enemy shall confess to their wickedness,,May God fight your battles that your enemies do not triumph over you.Lord arise for your daughter in Jesus name."

Regina Akuamoah Boateng said:

"Intensive prayers are needed before, during and after the wedding.. hmm the world is scary now .. May God heal her totally."

God's beloved said:

"Life is spiritual. All that we see is not all there is. May God help them to win battles from the spiritual realm."

Bride's luxury dress refuses to enter the car on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride's luxury ball dress had refused to enter the car on her wedding day.

In the short dramatic video shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram, the bride stood helpless as a bridesmaid tried to gather the dress to enable her to enter the car.

Another woman in a native attire also gave a shot at it amid stares from stunned onlookers on the scene.

The bridesmaid and natively dressed woman's efforts weren't rewarded as the dress 'proved stubborn.'

Source: Legit.ng