A kind Nigerian man, Harrison Gwamnishu, has helped a widow whose house roof was destroyed by the wind

After using his social media popularity to raise money, he rebuilt the woman's dilapidated house, making it look all brand new

Many Nigerians who saw the transformation photo showered prayers on Harrison for using his platform to better the widow's life

A kind man, Harrison Gwamnishu, has used his social media popularity to help a woman who lost the roof of her mud house to a strong wind.

Sharing her story days ago on social media, Harrison revealed that the woman is in Delta state and has no roof over her head.

The renovation was done within one week. Photo source: Harrison Gwamnishu

Source: Facebook

He changed her life

To help the woman, he organised a fundraising challenge on his social media pages so that the widow’s house can be renovated.

Harrison said the people can also donate materials towards the renovation. Days after, he shared photos to show the new look of the woman’s house.

Not only that, the whole house was rebuilt into a modern structure. Many people praised him for how he came through for the poor woman.

This was his first below:

Below are photos of the renovated building:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to the renovations when photos were shared on Facebook:

meruwa Chinasa Jessica said:

"God bless you o. Your own no go ever loss."

Agbom Chinedu said:

"Your type is hard to find, a selfless being with a good heart, God will always fight your battles and attend to all you personal need."

Cynthia Ben said:

"I know some day I will celebrate this type of breeze turned blessings..I dnt knw why feel emotional seeing you as a blessing to people.may heaven celebrate you."

Sandra Omaba said:

"God bless your real good, lack and want will never know your house."

Ifynwanyioma Glad Ifynwanyioma Glad said:

"Amen. May God Almighty keep blessing and guide you. You are a blessing to our generation. Much love."

