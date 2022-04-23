A young lady, Fehintola Da Silva, has celebrated her mother's getting married again with a lovely narration of how it happened

According to Fehintola, her mother met her brother's school roommate's father on Facebook in 2020

One thing led to another and the duo eventually fell in love and tied the knot a year after they met

A Nigerian lady Fehintola Da Silva has melted hearts on social media as she shared how her mother wedded her brother's roommate's father.

Capturing the key moments in narration with photos, Fehintola shared on TikTok that her mother met her man on Facebook in 2020.

They had met on Facebook. Photo Credit: TikTok/@fehinsilva

They fell in love and eventually walked down the aisle in 2021. Her brother happens to be a student of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun state.

Her stepfather's son whom she said they saw from time to time then became family owing to the union.

Showering encomiums on her stepbrother, the lady wrote:

"And now he's my second big brother, best friend, turn up partner, adviser and confidant. I thank God for bringing our parents together each day."

Netizens celebrate the couple

Sharon Ayeni said:

"Awwwweh this is so sweet!!! I hope my mum find hers too….. regards to your beautiful mum."

Aderinsola Folayimik said:

"I pray my mom finds someone too...I'm so happy for your mom."

Rose-etta said:

"Such a beautiful couple - happy for them both and for you - your new dad and bro."

amutaccharles said:

"Congratulations to both parent. congratulation to you for helping your mom find love again."

Afoke-Kessiena Bryan Odeh said:

"Awwwwn so cute Fehin, don’t we all just love happy endings? "

