Help has come the way of a family who lives in Ogun state after a kind man from the Givers Supportive Foundation, GSF visited and donated the sum of N1m to them.

The huge donation was necessitated by the fact that the family just welcomed a set of triplets, but the mother of the kids, unfortunately, passed on after birth.

The GSF through the man made the N1m donation in cash to the triplets in Ogun state. Photo credit: @gsf_foundation.

Donations to last them for 3 months

According to the man who made the donation, what was provided for and covered in the donation is enough to last the family for at least 3 months.

A photo of the donor carrying the kids has been shared on Instagram and the story behind it has touched many hearts.

Narrating the story, the foundation wrote on its Instagram page:

"Today i visited the family of the woman who died immediately after giving birth to a set of Triplet (3). At Ayetoro Yewa North Local Government area of Ogun State with over a worth of NGN1,000,000.00 (1million naira) including all basic needs for the Triplets such as baby food, diapers, wipes, clothes and many more that will last them for at least 3months and beyond."

In a separate interview, the GSF through Oladapo Opeyemi Akeem the Personal Assistant to the founder, told Legit.ng that they heard about the triplets through Facebook. He said:

"Concerning the triplets, we were tagged about it on Facebook and we made our findings and confirmation that they are in need of help and support. We picked up the case and many of our sponsors donated, rounding up to N1 million which we delivered accordingly with all basic needs for the triplets."

See the post below:

Social media users react

The kind act by the man attracted a reaction from members of the public. Here are a few of them:

@ogundipe_abosede commented:

"God bless this foundation so much."

@harmeystouch said:

"God bless you greatly."

@bollybeewears said:

"You will never ever lack sir."

@jay1_de_ultimate said:

"You will nevet know a better yesterday sir."

