There is a bride price list currently circulating on social media and it is believed that a Nigerian family may have issued it to a prospective in-law

The list has made many social media users to shout in disbelief because of the number of items the family is demanding for their daughter

According to the list sighted by Legit.ng, the in-law will have to path with N2.1m cash, 10 bags of onion, 100 tubers of yam, 4 gallons of palm oil, and more

What many has described as an outrageous bride price list has been seen trending on the internet.

The list is believed to emanate from a Nigerian family and was issued to a prospective in-law coming to seek their daughter's hand in marriage.

Nigerian family is demanding 100 tubers of yam as part of bride price usually paid before a wedding. Photo credit: Twitter/@its_yorubaboy, and Getty Images/Hope Agbadahun.

It is called a shortlist

The demands on the list have made many to shout. Although it is dubbed "short bride price list", the contents are not short at all.

It has a long list of items the suitor will have to path with, including the huge sum of N2.1m which has to be paid in cash.

According to the list shared on Twitter by @its_yorubaboy, the man will provide the following:

"3 bags of rice (foreign), 3bags of beans, 100 tubers of yam, 15 packs of Biggi Cola, 15 packs of Biggi Tamarid, 4 gallons of red oil, 10 bags of onion, and cash sum of N2, 100,000."

Twitter users react

@_veektorrrr said:

"These ones wan open bigi depot."

@JChiguminka77 commented:

"Na 2.1M I de see abi na my eyes de pain me."

@yetty_step reacted:

"Dem say short if na long nko? That one go require elephant heart and the trunk with like nine-twelve zeros behind the first number."

@Solomonchisco1 said:

"Bride price don turn poverty alleviation?"

