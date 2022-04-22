SportPesa Mega Jackpot winner Gordon Ogada has officially unveiled his second home in his Nyatike village, Migori county

Ogada shot into the millions in February 2018 after pocketing KSh 230 million (N826m) from the betting company

As a matter of fact, he remains the highest jackpot winner in Kenya with the record remaining unbroken for four years running

Gordon Ogada, the SportPesa Mega Jackpot winner, has unveiled his latest addition to the growing number of assets; a luxurious new villa at his village in Nyatike, Migori County.

The father of three was among the few Kenyan football fans who've been lucky to win jackpots after pocketing a whopping KSh 230,742,881 (N826 million) in February 2018, Whownskenya reports.

The house sits on a three-acre piece of land that overlooks Lake Victoria. Photos: SportPesa Kenya.

Ogada owns another home in Nairobi

The magnificent house sits on a three-acre piece of land that overlooks the scenic views of hills and Lake Victoria in the distance.

SportPesa Kenya records that the newly-unveiled house is Ogada's second home as he also owns another one in Kitengela which he bought a few years ago.

The Manchester United fan underpinned that he chose to build a rural house that was of the same standard as what he owns in Nairobi.

“My wife and kids can be as comfortable no matter which house they are in, for that I will forever be grateful to SportPesa,” Ogada noted.

The father of three, who is also working on a project in Ngong, reiterated that he is into real estate and there will be more investments unveiled in the coming years.

Pompous ceremony attended by community

The ceremony was graced by members of the community who have been huge beneficiaries of the millionaire's windfall.

This is due to the fact that Ogada's millions have helped pay school fees for children from disadvantaged backgrounds in the area as well as improving the living standards of the elderly.

“These are things I only used to dream about but now by His grace, I can welcome my friends and the community to break bread with my family as we celebrate this achievement,” he said.

Ogada is currently on a new CSR project of digging a borehole that will provide water for the people of his community.

