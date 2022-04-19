A 20-year-old young man has surprised his parents by buying them their dream house from a side-hustle he started at the age of 12.

The man identified as Adam Beales who is a popular YouTuber in Ireland and has more than 3m subscribers said the platform changed his life

According to him, it is a special moment for him to have been able to help his family even as he thanks his subscribers for their support

A man has purchased a brand new house for his parents with money he made from a side-hustle he started at the age of 12.

The man identified as Adam Beales who is a popular Youtuber shared his inspiring story of how he was able to make his dream of helping his family come true.

Adam Beales hands his parents keys to the new house. Photo credit: YouTube/Adam B

He made the money on YouTube

According to the young man, being a YouTuber changed his life and opened many doors of opportunities for him.

A photo showed him handing his parents the keys to the house, warming the hearts of many people on the internet.

Reacting, Adam said:

"YouTube for me has opened up so many doors. So many opportunities, and I could never in a million years expect it to enable me to help my family out so much, "

"I'm in this position because of you people at home. You watch my videos, you like, you share, you support me in every way possible. And for that I want to say thank you, because without you literally none of this would be possible. None of it. This is just so special to me and yeah, I'm buying my mum and dad a new house!"

See the post below:

Social media users react

Meanwhile, the man's inspiring story has attracted reactions from social media users. Here are a few of them:

@edytastala said:

"So internet and social media are not so bad after all huh It’s nice to see successful young man and supporting parents. Well done!"

@mikail.omar commented:

"Meanwhile I'm currently 20 and not making anything."

@0diux said:

"I hope my parents doesn't see this."

@rushtjosh said:

"I brought my mum a subway for lunch today."

