It is a dream come true for a beautiful Nigerian couple as they finally got to open a nail salon in America

The husband recently took to social media to make the announcement of their new storefront with a short video of how its interior looks

According to the husband, they got inspired to set up the store thanks to compliments his wife received for her fine nails

What started as a self-service has now been transformed into a full-blown business outfit by a Nigerian couple.

The couple has set up a nail salon in Norwalk, Connecticut, US and shared their excitement on business networking platform LinkedIn.

They were inspired by compliments his wife receives for her fine nails. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Lamboginny Lawanson

Source: UGC

In a post made by the husband identified as Lamboginny Lawanson, the business outfit will be open to people on the 19th of April 2022.

What birthed the nail salon idea

Lawanson revealed that his wife received compliments wherever she went and on social media because of her fine nails.

In October 2021, they then decided to set up a nail salon where people who are skilled in the beauty line get to work with them.

He wrote:

"Little back story: Every time my wife dose are nails she receives so many compliments everywhere we go and from thousands of our Ling and Lamb community on social media.

"So, October last year we decided to open our own nail salon where we will have best of the best nail technicians working with us. I told my wife to come up with a design and how she would love the salon to look like."

He attached a clip showcasing the lovely look of the salon interior.

Netizens celebrate the couple

Ola Familoni said:

"Congratulations to you and good wishes. You will expand and add more services. ICLED International USA is proud of you identifying your passion and opportunities and taking the leap!!"

Angela I. said:

"Love this. Congratulations . Thumbs up to the men supporting the dreams and ideas of their wives/partners and not only with support but watching them come to fruition."

Wisdom Omoloyegbe said:

"My favorite couple at the moment. Congratulations !!!Lamboginny Lawanson there’s no more how will you wash your bumbum with this long nails.Lmaooooo."

Abigail Etang said:

"I absolutely love how you haven't lost the Nigerianess in your tone and your expressions.

"I wish you the best in this your new journey, you and your wife.

"Love is beautiful."

Source: Legit.ng