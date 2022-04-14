A man has shared a photo of a vehicle plate number he saw in Lagos and it has attracted attention online

The photo shows that the plate number is placed on the roof of the bus instead of its normal position at the back

The photo has attracted heavy laughter on Twitter where it was shared even as it has received plenty of likes and retweets

A Nigerian man has shared a hilarious photo of a bus he captured in Lagos. The photo shows that the bus has its license plate number on top instead of its normal position at the boot.

A look at the photo showed that the bus which is painted sky-blue and white directed whoever cared to check up and see the plate number. It was not known if the own of the vehicle has ever been questioned by security agencies concerning the position of the license number.

The plate number directed all to look up. Photo credit: @just_halal

Source: Twitter

Photo sends people into endless laughter

The photo of the bus has sent people into serious laughter. The person who shared the photo said he is tired of living in Lagos.

His statement sort of indicated that Lagos is full of strange sights such as the one he shared.

See the tweet below:

