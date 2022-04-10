A traditional African ritual process of a man has sparked hilarious reactions on social media after adding someone so dear to the people

In the video that emerged online, the person making the rituals used singer, Davido's photo as part of the process

Nigerians do not care if his intentions were for good or bad as they prayed against any form of evil against the superstar musician

Could it be for good or bad? Nigerians don't care what the intentions were as they showered their favourite music star, Davido with prayers and protection after a ritual video of him emerged online.

In the video, a man made provisions for rituals and used Davido's photos as parts of the ingredients he used.

He put the singer's photo in a local pot as he put it on fire with other concussions causing different stirs online.

The man also used mortal to grind what looked like a local soap and he made the black magic.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Nigerians react to video of man using Davido's photo for rituals

Social media users across the country have reacted to the video of a man using Davido's photo as one of the ingredients of his ritual, most of them prayed for the singer.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Brendanukagod__:

"No weapon fashion against us 30BG and our OGA sha proper AMEN …. 30BG can i hear amen."

Yesredeem:

"What rubbish is this? Has it gotten to this point?"

Nohpheesat:

"I don’t know what he’s doing but it can’t work."

Disturbinglagos__:

"Who jah bless no man can touch."

Chef_lizzz:

"David is covered by the blood of Jesus Christ. Amen."

