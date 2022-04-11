A Nigerian man took romance to the streets as he proposed to his sweetheart in traffic in the full glare of motorists and bikers

The man was seen kneeling down in front of his girl as she surrendered her left hand and took the ring without hesitation

Nigerians who have seen the video of the romantic moment are reacting to it in different ways as some called the man a risk-taker

The wedding bells are ringing for a Nigerian man who has proposed to his girlfriend in a romantic video seen online. The lady said yes.

In the video, the man was seen in traffic, right in the full glare of motorists and Okada riders as he knelt down and flashed the ring.

The man and his girl in full embrace after the proposal. Photo credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

Celebration of love

The young lady did not waste any time stretching her left hand to accept the ring, indicating that she has agreed to spend her life with him.

Many people in the venue watched with a lot of admiration even as others were seen using their phones to capture the nice moment.

Watch the video below

Social media users react

Many Nigerians who have seen the video shared by @yabaleftonline have stormed the comment section to air their minds. A few of what they are saying are captured below:

@sophiewendy commented:

"You can see that I’m crying yen yen yen… Abeg getat, see her frontal Mtcheeew."

@xom_mie said:

"Una dey take risk o, what if she says NO?"

@bebare_beautyspa reacted:

"Not cute abeg ,I go jam una jam that ring commot."

@sophydeefoods said:

"nor try am for lagos sha. Congratulations."

@omoalhaji14 commented:

"So sweet to watch for the fact that dem know even interrupt them."

@praisesteven said:

"Dear husband to be Abeg no try this one."

