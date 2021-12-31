A daredevil fellow was seen perching precariously at the back of a moving Danfo bus and doing a dangerous dance in the process

The man with a sagging blue boxer which further revealed a pair of white undies sent shivers down people's spines

The unknown man who had a snowcap on his head did not seem to bother about his safety as he danced absent-mindedly as if he is welcoming the new year

A man has been sighted in a viral video doing legwork on top of a moving Danfo bus, making many people wonder if he has a spare life somewhere. The place is not known, but Lagos is synonymous with yellow Danfo buses.

The fellow perched on the back of the bus and danced so excitedly as if he was celebrating the end of the year. He moved both his legs in quick succession while also maintaining his balance with only one hand.

Man seen perching on the back of a moving Danfo Bus. Credit: Tunde Ednut

The man who wore sagging boxers did not seem to mind his life and the bus moved at full speed on a very clean road.

Many people were shocked by the man's fearlessness and have wondered if the man was performing in a Nollywood movie.

Media personality, Tunde Ednut who shared the video on Instagram warned the fellow that life has no duplicate.

Internet users react

Many people on social media also expressed their views on the video:

@obaksolo:

"Science fiction don enter this one body......Na Sprit dey function inside am like that."

@pretty_gloria16:

"And to think the mother is busy praying for long life and he is struggling to choose short life."

@adrianna__kyle

"Poverty can make you realize so many talents."

