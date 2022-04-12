A touching video has shown what happened when members of Cele Church crossed paths with Muslims during a processing

As they processed and encountered Muslims on the road, the Cele Church members picked up an Islamic song as everyone passed in peace

The video capturing the nice moment has gone viral on the internet with many commending the peaceful co-existence of the two groups

A perfect example of good religious co-existence has been found in a video circulating online. The video shows Muslims and a Christian group crossing paths without issues.

In fact, the video shows that the Christian group, the Cele Church picked up an Islamic song and rendered it as they processed past their Muslim counterparts.

The peace between the two religious groups has been hailed. Photo credit: kharps/Getty Images and @shuby_pappy/Tiktok

Source: UGC

Video hailed online

The video has received numerous commendations on the internet with many saying it should be the new norm, that different religions should learn to live in peace.

Sharing the video on Facebook, Hajj-Saheed Omo-Iya Kunmi wrote:

"This is, perhaps, the best video you are going to come across today! I have lost the number of times I watched this. This is just so heartwarming!!! A lot of things could have gone wrong but alas, decency, humanity and respect played out."

Social media users react

Oladele Idowu Joseph said:

"Religion has destroyed us so much. Until we see religion as a thing of the mind and leave it for God, we will never be humans but animals."

Otunba Bojuwole Kazeem commented:

"I love the vedio... Only if the religion leaders can preach this kind of respect and peace at thier enclosed congregations."

Yinka Badmus said:

"God is great. If there is breakdown of law between one religion or another, I'm sure it was instigated by enemy of peace."

Christian youths give food to Muslims to break Ramadan fast

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that some Christian youths prepared food and gave to Muslims as they prepared to break their Ramadan fast.

The youth stood on the road and shared the food to motorists and passersby in the heartwarming video.

The video drew applause and commendations from members of the public as it was used as a reference for religious tolerance.

Source: Legit.ng