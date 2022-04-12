To celebrate Easter, the federal government has declared Friday and Monday as public holidays in the country

The minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola made the announcement on Tuesday, April 12, on behalf of the federal government

The minister used the opportunity to urge Christians to emulate the attributes and practices of Jesus Christ

The federal government has declared Friday, April 15, and Monday, April 18, as a public holiday to mark the Easter celebration.

Legit.ng gathered the declaration was made on behalf of the federal government by the minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

