A group of Christian youths have been seen distributing food to Muslims as they observe the breaking of their Ramadan fast in Senegal

Those who benefited from the largess were mostly people on transit as the Christian youths were seen sharing the food to motorists and passengers

The is to help them break their fast properly as they may not have a place to eat after fasting and being a long way from their house

A group of Christian youths have put themselves together to carry out what many people have described as heartwarming.

They shared food to Muslims on transit to enable them break their Ramadan fast. The admirable act happened in Dakar, Senegal

The Christian youths seen distributing the food to Muslims passing by. Photo credit: @trtworld.

Source: Instagram

Christians and Muslims have good relationship

A video seen online shows the youths handing out packs of snacks to motorists and passengers, putting smiles on their faces.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Muslims and Christians in Senegal are said to be in good terms. Many families are said to have both Muslims and Christians found in them.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Some social media users who saw the video shared by @trtworld took to the comment section to share their views. See some of the reactions below:

@in.the.shadows.of.malec said:

"Just amazing to see."

@generouspappi commented:

"We can actually create a peaceful world for ourselves."

@nourom.ar reacted:

"Respect. We all humans and we should take care of our country no matter the faith .. wherever in the world we live in."

@x.a_ray_of_light.x said:

"This is how it should be... Respecting and helping one another... This is what Islam and the other true books of Allah taught us... This is humanity."

@bless_her_little_art commented:

"Oh my what beauty in this gesture."

@kahfy_ateecck reacted:

"spread love and kindness. so amazing."

@sureyyadalgin said:

"And do Muslim youth do same thing to other religion believers? if yes bravo to all them."

Nigerian lady feeds plenty people with food and meat during Ramadan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a Nigerian lady fed 252 people for breaking of Ramadan fast.

The lady shared photos of mouth-watering food packs just before she shared them to people.

It has been in her tradition to feed people during Ramadan as she carried out same kind act in 2021.

Source: Legit.ng