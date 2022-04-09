Where Did She Learn This? 7-Year-Old Girl Seen Making Up Like a Pro in Stunning Video, Many React with Frenzy
- A 7-year-old girl has been seen in a viral video making herself up like a pro, behaving like an adult lady before a mirror
- She used the brush not as if she is learning but like someone who has been in the game of beauty and make-up for years
- The video which captured her amazing skills has since gone viral on the internet with many adult women saying the girl is better than them
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A mum has shared the video of her 7-year-old daughter's amazing skills as a budding make-up artist after her second week of learning.
The little girl has been praised for her powerful skills with the brush which many has confirmed are better than those of an adult.
She is good with the brush
The video showed the girl using her hand to make herself up and she did it so well that people are asking if she can teach them.
Age not a problem: Old woman in yellow shoes distracts men with energetic dance, she twists her body in video
Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Many people who saw the video are even asking if she can make them up for a fee. Looking at her as she sat before the mirror, many may think they are looking at an adult who has been making up for years.
Watch the video below:
Instagram users react
The video generated some interesting reactions from netizens. Legit.ng captured some of them below:
@iam.prettyp said:
"Wowwwwww by the time she’s 10 she going to be working next to you."
@iam_fashion929 reacted:
"She better work I can’t even put on my own eye lashes, she going to be a star."
@dizzy_d0703 commented:
"She better than some of these grown women."
@lexajanay reacted:
"She taking clients yet?"
@so.so.martini said:
"Wow I’m so amazed! Good job baby girl!!"
Little girl smears mum's cream on her face
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a little girl used her mum's cream as make up as she rubbed it on her face.
A video showed the girl as she smeared the cream all over her face almost covering her eyes.
Her mum could be heard in the video as she asked exactly where she was and why she used the cream.
Source: Legit.ng