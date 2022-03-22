A pretty little girl has amazed many people on social media with the way she used her mum's cream to rub all over her face

Things went out of hand when it seemed the girl went quiet but was busy doing something wrong with her mum's cream

The video of the girl's smeared face has got many talking on social media as people can easily relate to how children can mess things up when left alone

A little girl chose to use her mum's cream for make-up practice and the result has got many hilarious comments on social media.

In a video, the girl was seen with her face completely smeared with cream, in what seemed to be a make-up routine or beauty routine gone wrong.

People say the girl embarked on a make-up routine. Photo credit: Tiktok/@growingwithflo

When kids are quiet

All who have seen the video seem to be in agreement that when children are silent and are left alone somewhere, it means they are doing something wrong.

When the kid's mum questioned the girl, asking her what she did she said she used the cream. The mum said she was calling the girl, but she never answered.

The hilarious video has attracted so much attention on social media with many people relating to it in so many ways. It was first shared on Tiktok by @growingwithflo and later reposted on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut.

Social media users react

Funny reactions have trailed the video after it was posted. Here are a few of the reactions:

@amazingklef said:

"Skincare routine."

@officiallrosie

"Awwww, she is doing her own routine."

@officialbenison reacted:

"Especially if you have a weapon in your house...you will be surprise that a 5year old knows how to assemble a pistol."

@faith.endy commented:

"When you can’t here their voice anymore just know they are busy doing something bad."

@yung6ix reacted:

"So adorable."

