An old woman dressed in a blue jean and yellow canvas has been seen in a viral video dancing with so much skills and energy before an audience

The woman was actually leading a group of other women who danced behind her, but she clearly stood out among the rest

Her danced video and the way she kept twisting her body like a sweet sixteen has got many people hailing her on social media

A powerful dancer has been sighted online and she is not a young lady but an old woman with so much amazing skills.

The woman danced with ease to a native South African song and she is so good in it that people say they have watch the video a number of times.

The woman leads others to dance nicely in the video. Photo credit: @massmediaforum

Source: Instagram

She is the best among the rest

The old woman in question was leading other women who danced behind her, but she was clearly the best dancer among the rest. She was the clear leader as she was at the front and dictated how others danced.

As they danced out from the arena into the open air, many people cleared road for them so as to give them maximum space. Others removed their phones to capture the moment.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

When the video was shared on Instagram by @massmediaforum, it got so much views and comments from members of the public. Here are some of the comments:

@samechase said:

"This dance is the best aje no stress."

@bootylicious202020 commented:

"Their gowns no be here."

@officialgwhyter2 said:

"The mama got the vibes I feel her steps."

@moorem890317 commented:

"If you are sad and needs happiness, just enter online and search SA dance… na so so happiness full ham….best dance ever."

@awanrint said:

"Why she look like patience Jonathan. Mama d great dancer wit swagg."

