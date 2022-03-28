A lady slapped another person hard on the cheek during a stage drama in the church and got members startled

As the sound of the slap rang through the church, members who had been watching the stage play responded with hushed voices

Nigerians who reacted to the video said the slap seemed to have been dished out from a place of personal vendetta

A video of a stage play in a church has got many people laughing hard. A lady slapped her fellow actor hard during their drama.

The slap was so loud that members who were in their seats could not stop laughing. Despite the slap, the play continued uninterrupted.

The lady dished out the slap with great precision. Photo source: @yabaleftonline.

Source: Instagram

Were they fighting before?

People were shocked that a play on the pulpit would have such an act of reality as a heavy slap acted with precision.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Some of the people who reacted to the video on Instagram said the lady acted in a manner that seems personal.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments with more than 18,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

queeneth_of_life said:

"Everybody just Dey collect slap."

olayimika.xxii said:

"Cut cut!!! my ears dey hot."

queeneth_of_life said:

"Bianca is a great influence."

ellabrizzy_ said:

"Omoo she’s been waiting for that moment."

omo_elewaa said:

"She don dey find how she go slap am b4."

solohtolz said:

"Bianca virus is on the looseee."

tayearimoro said:

"We haven’t even finished Will Smith’s own, these ones have updated us."

__kofoworola_ said:

"Ahh why u go gimme slap like that omo I go scatter d drama o I no do again."

Nigerian pastor pranked members

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video shared by Teju Babyface showing a Nigerian pastor trying to pass his message of trusting in God in an unusual way stirred massive reactions online.

In a clip posted on Instagram, the man while reading a Bible passage that speaks about a Christain not being afraid bolted.

The members, sensing danger, never stopped to think twice when they reacted accordingly. Most of them abandoned their seats in seconds.

Source: Legit.ng