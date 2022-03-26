Ogbulu Chidinma Pearl, the Lagos socialite who distributed kegs of petrol as souvenirs at a party has bagged two years imprisonment

The sentence which came with an option of fine was handed to the lady by a Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court sitting at Oshodi

Chidinma was arraigned after a clip from her installation party on March 5, 2022 went viral on social media

Award-winning fashion stylist Ogbulu Chidinma Pearl has been handed a two-year imprisonment sentence for sharing to guests kegs of petrol as a souvenir at her installation party.

The Lagos socialite was given the sentence by the Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court sitting at Oshodi on Thursday, March 24 after she was convicted with some evidence by the prosecution and following her guilty plea.

Chidinma pleaded guilty Photo Credit: Dnbstories, Instagram/@lapearlnyc

Source: UGC

Following a viral clip from the installation party on March 5, 2022, the Lagos state government had sealed off the Havilah Event Centre, Victoria Island where the party was held, for contravening public safety rules and consequently arrested as well as arraigned her on March 14.

Chidinma was sentenced with an option of fine

Chief Magistrate Kehinde Ogundare who delivered the judgement sentenced her to three months’ imprisonment or a N15, 000 fine on counts one of the three charges, and one-year imprisonment or N500,000 fine on the second count.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Channels TV reports that the sentence also came with a one year imprisonment or an option of N500,000 fine on the third count.

Nigerians react to the court's judgement

@zabeth_brown said:

"Why not go to a patrol station and pay for one full pump give your people a ticket to get access to the fuel while they drive through."

@calliecartel said:

"She didn't have a good lawyer, do we have souvenirs Law in Nigeria?

"A good lawyer will get her payment for damages...."

@obidyke_ said:

"See how hasty they were with her case; There are more serious cases involving our politicians in court that have been lingering for years. Pathetic."

@domingo_loso said:

"Dem don use opportunity to collect money, problem no finish as she try to enjoy."

Guests receive Ghana Must Go bags with expensive items as souvenirs at party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that guests were given Ghana Must Go bags filled with costly items as souvenirs at a party.

A trending video has shown guests from a recent occasion in Lagos showing off their souvenirs which was packaged in Ghana Must Go bags.

A female guest dressed in Aso Ebi native attire expressed surprise at the costly items in the bag and showed what was in hers.

Items seen in the bag include a toaster, carton of Indomie sachet noodles, containers of beverages as well as detergents. In a different video, a truck is seen offloading the souvenirs already packaged in the Ghana Must Go bags.

It is believed this was before the sharing of the souvenirs began.

Source: Legit.ng