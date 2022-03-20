Activist and convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, has shared a video of immediate-past governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, drinking bottled water while in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recall that the former Anambra state governor was nabbed at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, as he was preparing to board a flight to Houston, the United States.

Willie Obiano drinking bottled water while in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Photo: Deji Adeyanju

This arrest came hours after he handed over as governor of the South-East state of Anambra.

Adeyanjo who shared the video on his Facebook page accompanied it with a caption that read: Ex Anambra governor in EFCC custody. When you are in power be careful

Different reactions from Nigerians have swiftly followed the video.

Abiodun Mabayomije Adenuga

"There’s nothing like be careful when you steal, the admonition should be “do what is right and proper while in power” because telling a thief to be careful while in power is equivalent to advising a thief to steal carefully."

Ebuka Victor Ikeakor

"No matter what, he deserves some level of respect. Why haven't they posted this manner of video for Criminal Super Cop drug dealer?

If he was a Northerner or Fulani will EFCC dare post this video. This is another form of marginalization, even if he is corrupt let there be professionalism on the side of EFCC."

James Nelson Uche

"Every governor of Nigeria states have one way or the other,embezzled public fund. However, bringing into custody most times, seems selective.

"Those brought into custody, usually don't face the full weight of the law, unless they didn't come in terms. The most annoying thing is when the people will massively vote for those who will not embezzle public fund. Those who came 4th will be declared the winner."

Chidiebere Amchido Okpalugo

"I hate EFCC because of their media trial. Most times, they don't have evidence. However, I'm aware my former drunkard governor was a thief. Make EFCC hold him well till after 2023."

Amana Opaluwa

"A 'thief' is a thief regardless of their tribe and religion so those people saying "can they do this to a Hausa man" should focus on the bigger picture.

One day, an Igbo would be an EFCC chairman and should drag a Hausa governor too so far they are corrupt so our country can be better. Every 'thief' should have their day in detention simple!"

Livie Uchechukwu Ebubenna

"Have they arrested any governor in Northern part of the country? Why also South East? Isn't because this man rejected Malami's idea of imposing Andy Uba to ndi Anambra. What of Tinubu have they arrested him? Let them allow this man rest after eight years in office."

