The long arm of the law finally got hold of Ogbulu Chidinma Pearl (aka Erelu Okin) on Friday, March 25

During a sitting at a special offences court in Lagos state, Pearl was slammed a 27-month jail term for sharing petrol as souvenir during a party

Although the socialite had pleaded not guilty to the charged made against, she later got into a plea bargain in court

Lagos - Ogbulu Chidinma Pearl, the socialite and party host who distributed petrol as souvenir, has been sentenced to 27 months imprisonment.

This verdict on the lady fondly called Erelu Okin, came on Friday, March 25, from a special offences (mobile) court in Lagos.

The sentence was given on Friday, March 25 (Photo: @lapearlnyc)

Source: Facebook

Chief Magistrate Kehinde Ogundare delivering the ruling convicted the defendant on all three counts, The Cable reports.

On count one, the chief magistrate sentenced her to three months imprisonment with an option of N15,000 fine while on counts two and three, she was slammed 12-month imprisonment (for each of them)

However, the gave the option of N500,000 on each count, Channels TV added.

Upon arraignment, Pearl had pleaded not guilty, but later entered a guilty plea before the court.

Nigerian woman who shared fuel to Lagos guests as souvenir arraigned by police

Earlier, the police in Lagos state on Monday, March 14, arraigned Pearl following the distribution of fuel as souvenirs at her party in the state.

The Lagos state government sealed off the Havilah Event Centre, where the party was held, for contravening public safety rules, the police in the state swung into action.

The Lagos state police spokesperson, Adekunle Ajisebutu, said Pearl was arraigned on a four-count charge before the special offences (mobile) court.

A statement released by Ajisebutu said Pearl was also granted bail by the court and the matter adjourned to Thursday, March 24 for commencement of the hearing.

He noted that the charges against the party host borders on conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, endangering human life by distributing combustible matter in a public gathering, intent to do harm to another and unlawfully carrying on the business of storage and containerising petroleum product without a permit.

