An undergraduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife (OAU) has given reasons why he thinks yahoo yahoo boys are blessings to Nigeria rather than a problem

According to the young man, the nation has these internet fraudsters to thank for saving Nigeria from going into recession

Using southwest cities as a case study, he explained how their luxury lifestyle is rubbing off well on the nation's gross per capita income

Contrary to what the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and economic experts may think, yahoo yahoo boys have been a blessing to Nigeria, a student has defended.

The unidentified student made his stance known while speaking on the question 'is yahoo yahoo an economic lifeline or lifewire?'

The student who spoke articulately explained that the flamboyant lifestyles of the internet fraudsters are responsible for the increase in Nigeria's gross per capita income.

He said the gross per capita income increase is what has saved the country from collapse.

In his words:

"In a country like Nigeria, the standard living of yahoo yahoo boys has helped save the country from recession.

"Because, according to findings, in most southwest cities, yahoo yahoo boys actually dominate the best estate, they use the most expensive cars, they buy luxuries and from the top-notch boutiques because they have a lot of money to share about.

"With this, our gross per capita income has been able to increase, thereby saving our economy from collapse."

Netizens were divided on the man's opinion

@anike.olaitan0 said:

"It's morally and humanely wrong but the truth remains that Nigeria will be in ruins if this thing wasn't in existence financially ,some family will b reeking in poverty....I am not for it and am also not against it.. the county has given no hope for the poor.."

@reyoxtechnology said:

"Efcc already teaming up and putting on their red uniforms for a fresh hunt for this preacher."

@thebillionaireson_ said:

"Yahoo is cr!minal offence and no objection or injection or subjection is qualify enough to validate it to making an positive impact to the society at large."

@liquorosee_._ said:

"Where is the lie. As bad as yahoo is. If not for yahoo dem for don sell Nigeria Tay Tay. This year wey dem boys no see money collect again. He don affect economy immediately."

@dipzongs said:

"If you think it’s a joke ask me why federal government end up compensating you with some Naira after a dollar transaction but say no to fraud sha."

