Nigerian music star Timi Dakolo recently took to social media to reveal how the state of the nation has affected him

Dakolo revealed the serviced apartment in his estate had asked everyone to get their own generators

Reacting to the latest development, many of his fans and followers stressed that the hike in the price of diesel was the reason for the decision taken by the service apartment

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter Timi Dakolo has reacted to the latest decision of the serviced apartment where he resides.

Dakolo revealed that the serviced apartment had asked everyone to get a personal generator, which was against the initial agreement that didn't permit it.

Timi Dakolo reacts as service aparment tells everyone to buy generators. Credit: @timidakolo

The latest development has been linked to the economic downturn, especially as diesel prices continue to increase by the day.

Timi wrote via his Twitter handle:

"Nigeria will humble you, service apartment said they are not doing servicing again. Everybody should please get their own generator. They said cancel the contract that says” no personal generator in the facility. "

Nigerians react to Timi Dakolo's tweet

donwilly01_:

"E shock you?? Foul wey dey lay eggs self dey complain say Yansh dey pain am."

kaybugar:

"Those apartments go soon cast with generator noise everywhere ."

evelyn____xx:

"Nigeria is frustrating. Price of everything going up and people are not earning as much. It’s even worse now sef."

chixonnexus:

"After now, they must not reverse their current agreement o."

chubby_mirabel:

"Everybody go collect, e go touch all of us."

ediblesbylera_ipapanu:

"Run am if e easythey don taya."

spotlightmediatech_:

"Abeg make dem no do am for my side o make dem increase service charge instead."

