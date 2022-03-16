Popular Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of Psquare has lamented over the increase in the price of diesel

Paul revealed he spends N1.4 million to power his generation, describing diesel as the new luxury

His revelation has left many of his fans in shock as some suggested he goes outside to receive fresh air as the money was too much

It appears the situation of things in the country is finally getting to everyone, including celebrities.

In a latest post via his social media timeline, popular Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of Psqaure has cried out over the hike in the price of diesel.

Paul made a shocking revelation as he said he spent N1.4 million on diesel to power his generator.

Paul Okoye of Psquares says he spends N1.4m to power his house. Photo: Iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

The singer, while reacting to the state of the nation, said diesel is now luxury.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He wrote:

"Ordinary house, I am spending 1.4 million naira on diesel. (Generator and diesel) the new luxury.

Paul, however, didn't reveal if the money he spends on diesel was on a daily, weekly or monthly basis.

See his post below:

Reactions as Paul Okoye reveals the amount he spends on diesel

Following Paul's statement, Nigerians have since taken to the comment section to react; while some urged him to opt for solar, others said he should go outside to receive fresh air.

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

itz_abi_young_:

"Solar is the best Sir"

ticokitchen:

"Me I have spent 49 million just two days :weary::weary::weary::weary::weary::weary::weary: just for fuel only ''

bigmanwife:

"The thing is painful! How will I pay for light bill and still be buying 4-5k fuel"

bedmanofficial:

"Make I tell you how much I deh spend for fuel and gas ? #abeg !!! No body ask you ,na all of us deh face am for the country"

pablo_unruly7:

"Why. You no Dey collect breeze outside ?''

demoladidit:

"The rich also cry."

Bakers mull shut down over hike in the price of diesel

The situation in the country is exposing companies, businesses, and individual users to economic difficulties, as many Nigerians question why the system continues to fail despite huge million dollars investments.

Diesel price is currently at N720 according to multiple reports with Manufacturering Association Nigeria calling for help.

It was reported that bakers under the aegis of Premium Breadmakers Association of Nigeria are mulling a total shutdown of operations, following steady and fast increases in the price of diesel in the past few days.

Source: Legit.ng