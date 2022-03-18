As part of his campaign promises, Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, after his inauguration, on Thursday, served palm wine (nkwu elu), native delicacies, and locally produced beers and malt drinks at his swearing-in ceremony.

Guests at the event scrambled for the local delicacy made from cassava (abacha), which was prepared at Umunze, and palm wine tapped from Awgbu.

Soludo, after his inauguration, on Thursday, served palm wine (nkwu elu), native delicacies. Photo: Onward Nigeria

The governor and his deputy also arrived at the event in vehicles made by Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing.

Soludo also appeared in his locally made Akwete dress, and a pair of shoes made in Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area.

Supporting his action, Soludo in his inaugural speech said, “The Anambra State Government will only patronise made in Anambra products and services unless such goods or services are not currently made in Anambra, then made in Nigeria, Africa, etc, in that sequence.

“When you see me in Innoson vehicles or in my Akwete dress with a pair of shoes made in Ogbunike/Nkwelle Ezunaka and Onitsha, we are making a statement.

